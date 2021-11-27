Balurghat: Bola Kali Puja begins sans any fair

bALURGHAT: Traditional Bolla Kali Puja commenced on Friday.



Owing to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, no fair has been organised like the last year as per the decision of South Dinajpur district administration. The Puja will be continue till Sunday.

Bolla Kali Puja is celebrated at Bolla, which is located in the outskirts of Balurghat, with pomp and grandeur. "Due to a surge in Covid cases in the region, no fair is being organised this year except the Puja with all customary rituals, including the immersion," said an administrative official.

"Devotees will not be entertained inside the temple. A total ban on animal sacrifice has been imposed. However, Kali Thakur Manat can be allowed for the devotees," he said.

Apart from this, proper security arrangements, including two-tier barricading and deployment of adequate police forces, have been made.

"As many as16 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the temple. More than 1200 cops have been deployed to curb any untoward incident. Plain-cloth policemen along with the state recruited civic volunteers have been instructed to keep vigil in the area," said DSP (Balurghat headquarter) Somnath Jha.

Around 5 lakh devotees from various places of Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand visit

the temple every year during the four Puja days with offerings. The Puja dates back to 10th Century.