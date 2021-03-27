Balurghat BJP contender an outsider: Das Gupta

BALURGHAT: Exuding confidence about his victory, Balurghat's Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sekhar Das Gupta called BJP's candidate, Ashok Lahiri an 'outsider.' "The sudden import of an outsider with zero knowledge of the ground realities in our region is never going to help anybody's cause," Das Gupta added, referring to Lahiri's candidature.



According to Das Gupta, the BJP has selected a candidate with little connection with the state due to the lack of leaders. Sources said besides development, 'insider versus outsider' issues are one of the primary themes of TMC's campaign for the poll fight of Balurghat.

"In my campaign, I never feel the need to deliver long speeches. People in my constituency are quite sensible and well aware of the benefits they are getting from the pro-people schemes initiated by the Mamata Banerjee government. They have full faith in me. I have always remained in close touch with the people here as a son of its own soil," Das Gupta added, who is a leading advocate and an ardent sports lover.

Meanwhile, the local BJP leaders are also upset over Lahiri's candidature. A senior local BJP leader said: "It is true that our party candidate was a stranger for us when his name was announced. Now, he has come to Balurghat and started a campaign. We hope for the best." A party source claimed around 50 local BJP leaders had earlier sent their names to the selection committee.