Balurghat: After loot bid, security at ATMS beefed up

BALURGHAT: After cops foiled a robbery bid at an ATM, the security systems in all ATMs in Balurghat had been strengthened



Sources said a high-level meeting was convened between police officers and bank officials.

"The cops have been asked to coordinate with bank officials to ensure proper security in all ATMs. The officials have been instructed to compile reports regarding the availability of CCTV systems in ATMs and bank branches and the number of those without this facility. As part of the exercise, the cops and the bank officials have also been asked to note and collect the details of the banks and ATMs functioning across the city," the source said.

A senior police officer said miscreants can capture data on the card's magnetic strip using electronic devices (through a process known as skimming) and then use that information to prepare fake cards.

"If a skimming device is installed at an ATM, it can be noticed and card users must be very careful while withdrawing cash and must report it to the bank immediately," the police officer said. Meanwhile on Sunday, miscreants had damaged an ATM of the city to loot cash from there. The culprits were later arrested.

DSP of Balurghat Headquarter Somnath Jha said: "Most of the ATMs are running without security guards. The police are constantly monitoring the situation to avert any untoward incident."