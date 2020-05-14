Balurghat administration felicitates female health workers

BALURGHAT: Female health workers including An Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANMs) and Health Supervisors were felicitated in a programme organised by the district administration at Balurghat administrative building on Wednesday.



Certificates were handed over to 15 such health workers as a token of recognition and to encourage all ground level workers. According to the officials, the rest of health workers will receive their certificates from the concerned Block Development Officers and Sub-divisional Officers shortly.

The facilitation ceremony was attended by the District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal, Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta, Additional District Magistrate (LR) Pranab Kumar Ghosh, Deputy Inspector General (Malda Range) Prasun Banerjee, Deputy CMOH (I) Dr Animesh Dutta, Deputy CMOH (II) Dr Kisholoy Dutta, Special Officer of DM's Confidential Section Mahadyuti Adhikary and District Information and Cultural Officer Santanu Chakraborty.

DM Nikhil Nirmal said, "Our health workers have been fighting relentlessly to combat with the deadly disease novel Coronavirus. Our district has been categorised as green zone following no case of Covid-19 positive is found so far. This has been possible for their sincere work and utmost dedication. We also feel honoured to facilitate them."

Visibly overjoyed after receiving the certificate, ANM (Health Assistant) Swati Nandi said: "I am delighted to receive the certificate. Our battle to protect the district from Covid-19 will continue till the fear gets over."