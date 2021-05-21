Balurghat: 81 prisoners to be released on parole

BALURGHAT: In a significant move, Balurghat Central Correctional Home (BCCH) authority has taken a decision to set as many as 81 inmates free on parole for three months in order to decongest the compound following the second wave of pandemic.



A BCCH source said as many as 27 inmates have already been released on parole for three months while the remaining 54 inmates will be set free soon after completing necessary formalities.

The Home authority has directed the inmates to stay three months at their homes only. Superintendent of BCCH Nabin Kujur said: "The Covid situation is very alarming following its second wave and avoiding mass gathering is a must to restrict the menace of community infection. Recently we have received an approval from the state to release 81 inmates on parole for three months due to the increasing trend in pandemic outbreak."

According to him, 27 inmates have already been released and the remaining 54 will be released soon.

"We are conducting sanitisation work inside the compound on a regular basis. Separate Isolation Rooms are ready to keep inmates there in case of any detection but no one is infected so far," he said, also adding Covid test is a must for any new entry and he/she must stay in Isolation Room for 7 days.

Notably the Home authority has imposed certain rules on inmates who are going to set free on parole.

"The inmates have to stay at home only for three months after release and return immediately after completing the period. Those inmates will get the benefit only who are staying Home for 4 to 5 years and have clean records behind but the inmates who were convicted in serious crimes will not get the benefit at any cost," said a BCCH official.