Balurghat: 412 inmates of Correctional Home inoculated

Balurghat: As many as 412 inmates of Balurghat Central Correctional Home were vaccinated, said the superintendent of the Home, Navin Kujur.



"A total number of 772 inmates had been given the first dose so far. Of them, around 150 inmates were released on parole for three to four months. A few inmates were also released from the Correctional Home after completing their jail term. At present 62 inmates who had already received their first vaccine shots, would be given their second jabs accordingly," Kujur said.

According to him, a total number of 780 inmates are now staying at Balurghat Central Correctional Home.

"As many as 300 fresh inmates will have to receive their first jabs. We are preparing a list of inmates for the vaccination drive. We have already talked to the concerned authority so that they can get their jabs as early as possible," he said.

"The health workers, who are associated with the vaccination drive, are doing a great job and we have felicitated them with flower-bouquet and pens in order to salute their works," he added.

Meanwhile the district health department has geared up the vaccination drive in South Dinajpur.

"We are vaccinating around 8,000 beneficiaries every day from 60 centres covering both Balurghat and Gangarampur subdivisions," said CMOH Dr Sukumar Dey.

"A total number of 4, 21,064 beneficiaries have already received their first shots while 2, 07,718 beneficiaries have received the second shots," the CMOH added.