Balurgat: Covid fear dampens Durga Puja shopping

BALURGHAT: The pandemic has dampened the Puja shopping for the Balurghat residents as they are apprehensive to go to the markets for fear of getting the infection.



"Just 10 days are left for the Durga Puja but the shopping is yet to be done for my family. The situation is different this year because of Covid and we are scared to go to the markets," said a local homemaker. Most of the city residents are of the same opinion.

A central government employee, Dipanjan Das said: "Physical distancing norms may be hampered if we go out for shopping and that is why we have decided to be more cautious this year."

Following the lack of customers, the shops are wearing a deserted look, unlike the previous years.

"We are facing huge losses this year due to the pandemic. Earlier in the lockdown period, we were being forced to shut shops. The situation remains unchanged as many people have preferred to stay indoors instead of shopping," said a local readymade garments owner Narayan Basak.

Echoing the same, another trader Ghanasyam Gupta said: "No doubt COVID-19 has adversely affected trade across the city. It is expected to have 60 per cent loss in trade this year. We are, however, maintaining all protocols at the shops and providing hand-sanitisers to the customers. It is also mandatory to enter into the shop with masks."

It may be mentioned that there is no broad-based containment zone declared by the district administration in Balurghat due to the declining number of Covid cases.