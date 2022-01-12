Ballygunge shootout: Cops suspect Jharkhand gang involved

kolkata: A Jharkhand based gang of criminals is suspected to be involved in the Ballygunge shootout case.



According to sources, during the probe, cops came to know that the businessman in whose office the shootout took place on Saturday, received a threat message from an unknown mobile number.

The unknown sender of the message claimed that the businessman, who deals in coal in Jharkhand, must fulfil the demand of extortion to run his business.

Police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants who had been to the coal businessman's office in Ballygunge on Saturday.

However police have refused to make any comments as the investigation is still in its early stage.