Ballygunge bypolls: Abhishek to take part in roadshow today

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary will take part in a roadshow to campaign for Babul Supriyo on Thursday.

Babul is Trinamool's nominee for the ensuing by-election in Ballygunge Assembly constituency.

The roadshow will start from Ballygunge Phari and end at Mullickbazar covering a distance of 3km. Apart from TMC, Trinamool Youth Congress and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad supporters will take part in the rally. Debashis Kumar, TMC south Kolkata president along with other senior party leaders will participate in the march.

It has been alleged that a clandestine deal has been made between the CPI(M) and BJP to defeat Trinamool.

There are seven wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation that fall under the Ballygunge Assembly seat. These wards are 60, 61, 64, 65, 68, 69 and 85. Of these wards— four wards, namely, 60, 61, 64 and 65 are minority dominated wards while the three remaining wards have a

mixed population.