Balason Bridge to reopen for vehicles from December

Kolkata: The Balason Bridge at Matigara in Siliguri to reopen in the first week of December for vehicular movement with the state Public Works Department (PWD) completing the repairing work in a war footing manner.



The bridge had got damaged due to torrential rains in Darjeeling recently.

A senior PWD officer said: "Works by PWD are progressing as planned and announced. Works of the pedestal were completed by November 7 and assembling of Bailey Bridge started on November 8.

As per schedule works of Bailey Bridge would be finished by November 30 and the bridge would be opened to traffic on safety clearance within the first week of December.

Senior officers including secretary and chief engineer of PWD's National Highway division are monitoring the daily progress and are in constant touch with local administration.

Owing to incessant and torrential rains in the district, the 6th pillar of this bridge, that had been built in the 1960s was damaged badly.

Owing to the surge in water level and current, the 6th pillar had tilted on October 20. Not taking any chances, authorities immediately closed down the busy bridge connecting Matigara with Siliguri to vehicular traffic. Alternative routes and transport available on both ends of Balasan Bridge to ease out public inconvenience. Traffic arrangements were also made.

The Bailey Bridge will have a carrying capacity of 35 tons. The 180m long bridge is one of the most important and bust bridges in SIliguri connecting Matigara, Bagdogra Airport, Shivmandir (where North Bengal University is located) with Siliguri.

Traffic at present is being diverted through 3rd Mahananda Bridge at Noukaghat causing traffic jams and increasing travel time for the commuters.