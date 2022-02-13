Bail in molestation case: HC issues show cause notice to Alipore Court Judge

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court has issued show cause notice to Alipore Court Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJMC) over illegally granting bail in connection with a molestation case.



The Calcutta High Court sought an answer from the concerned judge of the Alipore court to find the roots of such immoral and illegal acts recently.The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Alipore court had granted bail to the accused in a case related to outraging the modesty of a woman last year. Later, a case was filed in the High Court challenging the order of the lower court.

Allegedly, the judge has given the verdict of bail without any proper verification.

The victim's counsel Apalak Basu also submitted a copy of the lower court's directive to the High Court, stating that the lower court had granted bail to the accused without heeding any statement of the public prosecutor and disregarding the rules and regulations.

Allegedly, the documents of the bail verdict had been prepared in advance leaving space for writing the name and address.

Bail has been granted by filling in the blanks by pen.