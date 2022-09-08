Baguiati twin murder: CM slams police for negligence, two cops suspended

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her displeasure over the police investigation in connection with the alleged murders of two teenagers, whose bodies were found in a morgue nearly a fortnight after they went missing from Baguiati.



Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi said that the government has taken immediate action and has suspended the two police officials of Baguiati Police Station, including the Inspector In-Charge (IC).

According to sources, Banerjee in the meeting enquired from Bidhannagar Commissionerate Commissioner Supratim Sarkar as to why police were negligent and why there was a lack of coordination. She directed DGP Manoj Malaviya to monitor the investigation himself.

"The incident of Baguiati is sad and the Chief Minister is unhappy. The Baguiati police station's Officer-In-Charge should have consulted the CID. He has been removed now. The investigation has been handed over to the CID," state Urban Development minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

While addressing an administrative review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar, Banerjee had reportedly questioned why the concerned IC had not been suspended till then.

"Banerjee has asked the DGP to ensure exemplary punishment of all involved in the incident," Hakim said.

The Chief Secretary termed the incident as unfortunate and said IC Baguihati Kallol Ghosh and Investigating Officer (IO) Pritam Singh who holds SI rank have been suspended.

Banerjee also issued instructions that a senior police officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate should visit the family members of the deceased teenagers. Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar, Supratim Sarkar, immediately after the meeting, went to Jagatpur area of Kestopur along with the CID team.

The two teenagers — Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar — who were allegedly kidnapped from Baguiati were found dead in Basanti in South 24-Parganas. The bodies were kept in a mortuary and it took 12 days for them to be identified. So far, four persons have been arrested in this connection.

Banerjee also raised questions over police intelligence with the latter not knowing the movement of investigating agencies.

Meanwhile, IC Airport Police Station Santanu Sarkar has been posted as IC Baguiati. Salil Kumar Mondal, Inspector of Bidhannagar City Police, has been made the IC of the Airport Police Station.