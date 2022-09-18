Baguiati twin murder: 1 more held

Kolkata: Another accused person identified as Kanhai Kumar has been arrested in the Baguiati double murder case on Saturday from Delhi. He will be produced before the Court for transit remand.

Reportedly, the investigators will submit an application to the lower court of Delhi to bring the arrested person to Kolkata. Eight days ago the CID arrested Satyendra Chowdhury for allegedly killing the two teens.

The bodies of the teens were found at a morgue in Basirhat on September 6. The police stated that the duo were strangled to death.

The Bidhannagar Commissionerate and CID started a search across the state to find the accused people.

During this investigation, cops traced's Chowdhury mobile location was near Howrah Station and on Friday morning he was arrested.

Chowdhury is originally a resident of Bihar and was allegedly planning on fleeing from Kolkata. But he was caught by the police and brought to Bidhannagar City Police headquarters.