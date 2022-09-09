Baguiati murders: Forensic team collects sample from car

kolkata: Forensic experts of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday collected sample fom the car that was used for abduction of the two teenagers of Keshtopur, who were killed later.



On Thursday, senior Trinamool Congress leaders Firhad Hakim, Saugata Roy and Sujit Bose along with local MLA Aditi Munshi met family members of the deceased and assured them of all cooperation. Hakim told the parents of Atanu and Abhishek that Chief Minister was personally looking after the matter.

Hakim said: "Chief Minister has sent us to assure the family members. A mistake has happened on the part of the police. The Inspector in-Charge (IC) has been suspended. An inquiry is going on. Chief Minster has asked the Director General of Police for a report."

Roy said: "I am very sorry that the family has faced such a loss. We are feeling ashamed due to callousness of the police."

On Thursday, the forensic experts went to the Baguiati police station for sample collection.

Sources informed that the forensic experts have found several fingerprints inside the car.

The same will be matched with the fingerprints of the arrested persons in order to find out who were present inside the car on August 22, when Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar were strangled to death. Forensic experts also went to the spot from where Atanu and Abhishek's bodies were found. The experts have clicked pictures and recorded video of the spot and its surroundings which may help cops while investigating the case.

On Thursday, the homicide section of the CID started investigation. Police are also collecting CCTV footage of the areas from where the bodies were recovered.