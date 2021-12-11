Baguiati: Cab driver arrested for stabbing woman at rented house

kolkata: A youth was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman over a personal dispute on Thursday night at Baguipara in Baguiati.



According to sources, the woman Srimati Mondal had rented a house in Baguipara around a week ago.

She was living there with her 16-year-old son and a man identified as Amit Majumdar, whom she introduced to

others as her husband. On Wednesday night, an altercation broke out between Mondal and Majumdar. To pacify them, police were informed by the local people.

On Thursday night around 8 pm, local residents heard Mondal and her son screaming for help. When they went to the house, they found the woman and her son suffering stab injuries and Majumdar was trying to flee. Locals caught Majumdar and rushed Mondal and her son to a local hospital. Later they were shifted to R G Kar hospital. Majumdar, by profession a cab driver, was later arrested by the cops of Baguiati police station. It is suspected that Majumdar is not Mondal's husband. However, cops are interrogating Majumdar to find out the motive.