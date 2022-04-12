Baguiati businessman murder: 2 grandsons of deceased held

KOLKATA: The police have arrested the two grandsons of the Baguiati businessman, who was found murdered on Saturday night inside the bathroom of his house.



According to sources, the businessman Jagadish Mallick was killed by his two grandsons, identified as Karan Biswas and Monoharan Mondal.

During interrogation they confessed that they had killed Jagadish for money.

Police sources informed that the Biswas and Mondal are addicted to liquor. They used to demand money from their grandfather.

Recently, Jagadish asked them not to visit him as they only meet him for money.

On Saturday night they went to Jagadish's house to demand money.

When the businessman refused , they started assaulting him. The duo even strangled Jagadish with a polythene packet.

However, the duo claimed that they did not have the intention to kill him.

Biswas and Mondal were produced at the Barasat court on Monday and have been remanded to police custody for 14 days.

Police are interrogating them to find out whether any other motive is there behind the murder or not.It may be mentioned that Jagadish's son Biswajit Mallick apprehended that his father was killed due to property related dispute.