Bagnan death case: Locals ransack house of the accused

Kolkata: Tension broke out at Bagnan in Howrah on Thursday when a section of local people ransacked the house of the person who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident in which a woman died while attempting to save her daughter from getting molested.



Local people attacked the house of Kush Bera when the victim's body was taken to the area after postmortem.

Police had arrested Kush and one of his close aides Sovan Mondal on Wednesday in this connection soon after the incident came to light.

As per the complaint, the accused had climbed up the terrace of the victim's house and attempted to molest her daughter. They pushed the woman when she restricted them from committing the crime. She received injuries on her head after falling from height and she was declared brought dead when taken to hospital.

There had been consistent attempts to politicise the incident despite the police not finding that the accused was attached to any political party.

"We have taken immediate steps soon after the incident took place and arrested two persons in this connection," said a senior police officer. The officer further added that they have

not found involvement of any political party in the incident.

However, leaders of different political parties visited the victim's house on Thursday.

The accused person's house is situated just 100 metres away from that of the victim's.

There was tension in the area since morning. The situation took a worse turn when the victim's body was taken to the area.

A section of local people attacked the accused person's house and the situation aggravated when someone from the accused person's house came out with a sharp weapon attacking the people who were ransacking the house.

A large contingent of police headed by additional superintendent of police (rural) Aashish Maurya was pressed at the spot and brought the situation under control.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed to keep the situation under control. Police pickets have been posted to ensure that no further deterioration of law and order situation takes place in the area.