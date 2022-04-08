Bagdogra Airport to stay shut from April 11 to 25 for repair work

darjeeling: Operations were disrupted at the Bagdogra Airport since Thursday morning with cracks developing on the runway. With repair work taken up on a war footing, operations resumed around 1pm.

The Airport will remain shut from April 11 to 25 for thorough repair work.

On Thursday morning, cracks were spotted on the runway at the Bagdogra Airport resulting in shutdown of operations. This is the third day that operations have come to a halt owing to problems with the runway. As per the recommendation of the Indian Air Force this repair job is being taken up at the Bagdogra Airport, which is a civil enclave under Indian Air Force.Tourism stakeholders fear that the 15-day long closure of the Airport will cause a major dent for the travel trade.