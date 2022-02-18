Bagdah Hosp gets cesarean delivery infra

KOLKATA: Cesarean delivery infrastructure has been set up at Bagdah Gramin Hospital situated in the remote areas of Bongaon. Local people in Bagdah will now be greatly benefitted as they earlier had to travel over 30 km to reach Bongaon Sub-divisional hospital.



There was no facility of cesarean delivery in the 50-year-old Bagdah Gramin Hospital.

Two gynecologists, and one child specialist and a anesthesiologist have been appointed in the hospital.

This has been a part of overall infrastructure enhancement in the village areas. State government has set up Suswasthya Kendras (SK) or the health wellness centres in the districts to provide specialized health services.

People in the remote areas are already reaping the benefits of health wellness centers as they are getting specialised treatment near their residences.