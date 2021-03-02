Babun Banerjee meets with accident





KOLKATA: On a day Swapan (Babun) Banerjee was appointed as the sports cell head of the Trinamool Congress, the leader met with an accident on the EM Bypass near Chingrighata in Kolkata on Monday evening.

Banerjee has not received injuries in the incident, sources said.

Sources said Banerjee's car was allegedly pushed from behind by a loaded mini matador.

A keen lover of sports and the president of Bengal Olympic Association (BOA), Banerjee is the football secretary of Mohun Bagan.

Earlier, he was the Joint Secretary of BOA. Earlier in the day, Banerjee said his primary task would be to find talented budding sportsmen across the state



