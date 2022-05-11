Babul to take oath as MLA today

KOLKATA: Babul Supriyo will be sworn in as MLA in the state Assembly on Wednesday. Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee will conduct the oath-taking in the Naushad Ali Hall inside the Assembly.



According to sources, Speaker Biman Banerjee held a meeting in the Assembly on Tuesday regarding the oath-taking of Supriyo who had won in a Trinamool Congress ticket the by-elections of Ballygunge Assembly constituency that was held on April 10.

He discussed the issue with chief whip Nirmal Ghosh and deputy chief whip Tapas Roy and followed it up with another meeting with officials of the Assembly. Accordingly, the decision of conducting the oath-taking with Banerjee was taken. The Speaker then asked Banerjee to do the needful and he agreed.

The Speaker on Monday had expressed displeasure over the role of Raj Bhavan in connection with the delay in oath taking of Supriyo. The Governor had designated Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee to conduct the oath-taking of Supriyo, instead of the Speaker. However, the latter informed the Governor that he cannot do the formalities as it will be dishonouring the Speaker.

Banerjee, however, withdrew the earlier communiqué to the Governor and consented to do the formalities after being asked by the Speaker.