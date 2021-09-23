Babul Supriyo likely to resign as Asansol MP today

KOLKATA: Former Union minister Babul Supriyo, who recently joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), is likely to submit his resignation to the Speaker of Lok Sabha as a BJP MP on Thursday.



He has been the MP from Asansol since 2014.

Meanwhile, without naming former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, Babul slammed the leader by sarcastically commenting on the social media that the saffron party had finally chosen an educated person as its state chief.

His comment on twitter came after BJP Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar was appointed as the new state president of the saffron party, replacing Dilip Ghosh.

After joining Trinamool Congress last week, Supriyo had said he would resign as the MP from Asansol on Wednesday.

OM Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, could not give time because of his busy schedule. Supriyo had gone to Kota on a personal visit. Thus, he is likely to submit his resignation on Thursday.

A two-time MP, Babul had decided to quit politics. But, he later changed his opinion after he had a meeting with TMC MP Derek O' Brien and joined TMC in presence of Abhishek Banerjee, party's national general secretary, who had handed over the flag to him and welcomed him to the party last Saturday. He had held a meeting with TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna.

Two days after joining TMC, the singer-turned-politician had said: "Whatever she (Banerjee) said is musical and soothing to my ears. There was a matter of getting retired hurt. I want to thank Didi and Abhishek Banerjee for warmly welcoming me to the TMC family. The closed doors have now opened and there is a new avenue for me from the prospect of being 'retired hurt' from public life. I will work wholeheartedly and give my best for the well being of the people of Bengal. Receiving such a warm welcome,

love and affection after crossing the floor to become a member of a new family is something that encourages me to work with enthusiasm and I believe that I can do better. But it is totally Didi's prerogative in which role he wants me to play in the coming days. I would give my best to respect the faith, love and affection showered on me."