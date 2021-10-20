Babul Supriyo formally resigns as Asansol MP

Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, on Tuesday, formally resigned as an MP of the Lok Sabha, a month after he quit the BJP. After tendering his resignation, the two-time MP from Asansol urged that members of the Adhikari family should also follow suit as they do not belong to Trinamool Congress (TMC) anymore.



He met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at 11 am and tendered his resignation. He was elected from the Asansol Parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019.

The singer-turned politician joined TMC in September in presence of Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary and Derek O'Brien, TMC Rajya Sabha MP. Later, Babul met TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Babul had initially decided to quit politics. But later, he changed his decision following requests from people not to quit and even expressed his willingness to work for them.

After tendering his resignation, Babul asked Suvendu Adhikari to advise 'his father and brother to quit the Lok Sabha MP's post as they are no longer with the TMC'.

Sisir Adhikari along with his son Soumendu had attended a meeting of Amit Shah in East Midnapore before the Assembly elections and joined the saffron camp. He also thanked the top BJP leadership for the confidence they had shown in him.

"My heart is heavy as I had begun my political career with the BJP. I thank the PM, party chief, and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me.

I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep any seat for myself," he said after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Babul's resignation as an MP has made a by-election in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat mandatory.