Babul Supriyo appointed to four Assembly standing committees
kolkata: TMC MLA Babul Supriyo was named as the member of the four Standing Committees of the West Bengal Assembly, including that on Home.
Supriyo, the MLA from Ballygunge, was also appointed as the member of standing committees on Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Correctional Administration, and Law and Judicial.
The appointment will be in effect from May 12, an official of the Assembly secretariat said on Friday. Supriyo was sworn in as the MLA on Wednesday after getting elected from the Ballygunge seat in a bypoll last month.After taking oath, Supriyo said: "I was working in my own way from the day I was declared the winner. But was unable to discharge any duties officially. Now on, I will be able to do so. It is a big win over personal attack. I will attend a programme at ward 65 in the late afternoon. A new chapter is beginning today (Wednesday). I will work under the direction of our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. I thank her whole heartedly for giving me the opportunity to work for the people"
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
At least 27 dead in commercial building blaze in West Delhi13 May 2022 8:30 PM GMT
TMC seeks Modi's 'answer' as inflation hits people13 May 2022 8:22 PM GMT
SC seeks Centre, J&K, ECI replies on plea against delimitation comm13 May 2022 8:18 PM GMT
Sisodia urges Shah to stop demolition drive in Delhi13 May 2022 8:16 PM GMT
Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', says Elon Musk13 May 2022 8:15 PM GMT