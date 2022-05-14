Babul Supriyo appointed to four Assembly standing committees

kolkata: TMC MLA Babul Supriyo was named as the member of the four Standing Committees of the West Bengal Assembly, including that on Home.



Supriyo, the MLA from Ballygunge, was also appointed as the member of standing committees on Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Correctional Administration, and Law and Judicial.

The appointment will be in effect from May 12, an official of the Assembly secretariat said on Friday. Supriyo was sworn in as the MLA on Wednesday after getting elected from the Ballygunge seat in a bypoll last month.After taking oath, Supriyo said: "I was working in my own way from the day I was declared the winner. But was unable to discharge any duties officially. Now on, I will be able to do so. It is a big win over personal attack. I will attend a programme at ward 65 in the late afternoon. A new chapter is beginning today (Wednesday). I will work under the direction of our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. I thank her whole heartedly for giving me the opportunity to work for the people"