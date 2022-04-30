Babul likely to take oath as MLA next week

Kolkata: Babul Supriyo is likely to take oath as MLA at the state Assembly next week with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar giving his nod in the matter. Babul recently won the by-elections from Ballygunge in TMC's ticket.

"By virtue of the power vested in me by article 188 of the Constitution of India, Dr Asish Banerjee, Deputy Speaker, WBLA is appointed as the person before whom Shri Babul Supriyo, elected from 161-Ballygunge Assembly constituency, shall make and subscribe an oath," Dhankhar tweeted on Saturday. The Assembly is shut on May 3-4 on account of Eid. So the swearing-in of Supriyo is expected to take place after that. Earlier the Governor had allegedly refused to clear the proposal for Supriyo's swearing-in for time being.