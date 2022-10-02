Babubagan Sarbojanin awarded

Kolkata: Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee based at Selimpur, in Dhakuria that has churned out a unique theme with coins to mark the 75th Year of Indian Independence has been awarded with Sharad Samman 2022 by the Numismatic Society of Calcutta (NSC).



About 1000 commemorative coins issued since India's independence in 1947 has been used to showcase the unique theme of this Puja titled 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'.

The theme honours 'Durga Maa' and 'Bharat Mata'. It's a tribute to the freedom fighters and brave hearts who shaped India into a democratic nation. The pandal that houses statues of the leaders who had played quintessential roles in India's freedom movement has already emerged as a major crowd puller.

NSC, that happens to be the apex body of numismatists imparting knowledge in the field of research and collection of coins and its allied subjects since 1985, presented a certificate and a memento of appreciation to the Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgostava Committee. NSC President Smaran Kumar Das, Ex- President Anup Kumar Mitra, Secretary Ravi Shankar Sharma, were present on behalf of the society during the felicitation.