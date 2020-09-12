B Ed Univ to hold terminal exams from Oct 1 to 9

Kolkata: The West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning & Administration (WBUTTEP&A) popularly known as B.Ed University on Friday announced that its final semester examinations for B. Ed and M.Ed students will be held from October 1 to 9. More than 24,000 students are scheduled to appear for the examinations (BEd and MEd) which will be conducted in online mode with students appearing from their respective residences.

"We will be sending the question papers to our affiliated colleges and they will forward the same in the email id of the students as mentioned in their records," said Soma Bandyopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of WBUTTEP&A.

Bandyopadhyay added: "The students will appear for their examination and will sent the scripts in the same e mail from where they receive the question paper. It will be the responsibility of the colleges to arrange for collection of answer scripts from those students who do not have smartphone or internet connectivity. The colleges have been instructed to ensure that no student is left out when it comes to appearing for the final semester examinations." The university has 478 colleges affiliated to it among which 80 percent are private.