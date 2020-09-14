B. Ed Univ to hold finals as per schedule

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested in connection with theft and ransacking at the premises of West Bengal University of Teachers Training Education Planning & Administration (WBUTTEPA), popularly called B. Ed on Saturday. The university authorities who believe that the incident was a deliberate attempt by some miscreants to dislodge the proposed online examination slated to start from October 1 have made it clear that the examination will be held as per schedule already announced,



"The total networking system has been paralysed but we assure our BEd and MEd students that examinations will be held as per schedule from October 1 to 9," said Soma Bandyopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of WBUTTEPA.

A senior police officer said that pursuing credible source information two persons namely Biswajit Mondal(24) and Meghnath Mondal(22) both residents of 39B, Beltala Road (Pyarabagan slum) have already been arrested. Huge stolen articles have been recovered from their hideouts.

The university will be soon working out an estimate of the total losses incurred due to the act of theft and ransacking but prima facie it will surely be a few lakhs.

A university official said that the server room with all its equipment like desktops, cable, router, air conditioners have been ransacked. Classrooms with projector facilities have also been damaged along with the CCTVs. Not a single air conditioner has been spared. "Several equipment in broken condition lay strewn here and there in the damaged rooms in a clear indication that it was not simply an act of theft," added the official .

He maintained the barbaric act was aimed at maligning the education system and the online examination being proposed by the state government in the interest of the students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation.