B. Ed Univ set to start diploma course in Educational Planning

Kolkata: For the first time in Bengal, the West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning and Administration (WBUTTEPA)—popularly known as B.Ed University, is all set to introduce 2 semester Post-Graduate Diploma in Educational Planning and Administration (PGDEPA) to produce skilled manpower in the same domain.



The online admission for the same will start from November 27. The brochure and admission link is available on the University website.

Vice Chancellor of WBUTTEPA, Soma Bandyopadhyay said the university is in the process of ramification and wants to respond to the needs of 21st century education. The newly-floated department of Educational Planning and Administration (DEP&A) will start the academic programme from 2020-2021.

"We want to create an efficient pool of cadre of educational administrators, who can serve in planning and governance of the education sector effectively," she added.

Mrinal Mukherjee, who is in-charge of DEP&A and also acting as course coordinator, said though there are few courses at the national level, those are either focused on educational management or planning and administration related to school education.

"This PGDEPA programme is quite balanced in addressing the challenges of planning and administration related to both school and higher education. Apart from theoretical exposure, the programme design will encourage the in-service and fresher candidates for field engagement by small projects and dissertation," said Mukherjee.