'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stns' events held at Burdwan & Jirat
KOLKATA: To mark the 75th year of India's Independence, Indian Railways is observing a week-long programme titled 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations' from July 18 to 23 in a colourful manner. The programme aims to highlight different stations and trains marked for having relations with Indian freedom struggle.
As part of such celebrations, Eastern Railway is also organising colourful flag-offs of all the spotlighted trains and special events at the earmarked stations. In Eastern Railway, three trains viz 12311/12312 Howrah – Kalka Netaji Express, 12379/12380 Howrah – Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express and 22321/22322 Howrah –Siuri Hool Express trains will be spotlighted and five stations—Bhagalpur, Barddhaman, Jirat, Naihati and Subhashgram have also been identified for highlighting during the event.
Scouts and Guides performed various songs and dances on patriotic theme. Passengers took part in the programme and recited poetries on freedom straggle at Barddhaman station. Local people of Jirat came forward and performed songs and dances.
