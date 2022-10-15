Ayush dispensaries, sub-health centres to be upgraded

Kolkata: The state Health department issued guidelines to the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in all the districts asking them to identify Ayush dispensaries and sub-health centres so that they can be upgraded into Ayush Health and wellness centres with better infrastructure. The main purpose is to ensure better Ayush services to more number of people in the villages.



A senior state government official of the Ayush wing said the Health department has a plan to set up around 600 Ayush health and wellness centres within 2024-25. There are around 271 existing Ayush facilities across the state.

The state Ayush directorate has already signed a memorandum-of-understanding (MoU) with the national Ayush Mission to upgrade infrastructure of all the existing Ayush dispensaries so that more number of patients can be catered in the Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (HWC).

It will help the state Health department to ensure better Ayush facilities to people at the ground level through enhancement of the existing Ayush infrastructure. The Centre bears around 60 per cent of the total Ayush projects under the National Ayush Mission while the Bengal government spends around 40 per cent of the cost.

A robust IT platform will also be set up for the management of e-health. The proposed Ayush HWCs will be able to cater to a larger number of patients. An emphasis has been given on periodic training, capacity building and the multi-skilling of manpower. The Health department has asked the CMoHs to arrange availability of ANM (1st) and ASHAs attached to a specific sub-centre of the health wellness centres. The Ayush HWC team will comprise an Ayush medical officer, multipurpose workers (MPW)/ANM and ASHA as per population of the area where the Ayush HWC is situated.

The teams will be responsible for community outreach for preventive and promotive care, awareness generation, screening, diagnostic camps etc.

"We are thankful to the Chief Minister who is also in-charge of the Health department along with all senior officials of AYUSH and NHM for this MoU to deliver facilities to rural people. It is our humble request to fill up the vacant post of AYURVEDA/ HOMEOPATHY medical officer and yoga instructor at this place for continuation of smooth AYUSH facilities," said Dr Sumit Sur, state Secretary, Ayush Medical Officers' RBSK Association.