Awareness on heritage: KMC puts up blue plaque at Rani Rashmoni's Janbazar house

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has installed a blue plaque at the house of Rani Rashmoni in Janbazar.



Senior civic officials said the house had been earlier declared as a grade I heritage building. The KMC has identified 100 heritage houses, where blue plaques will be installed.

The objective behind putting up such plaques is to make people aware about the history of the structures, said a KMC official.

The house at Janbazar was constructed by Pitambar Das, father-in-law of Rani Rashmoni in 1790.

Sri Ramakrishna was a frequent visitor to this house and took part in the Durga Puja. Once, he had stayed at the house for more than a month. Mathuramohon Biswas, son-in-law of Rani Rashmoni, was very close to Sri Ramakrishna and used to look after him.

He took Sri Ramakrishna, whom he called 'Baba,' to visit important places in Kolkata like the Alipore zoo, Fort William and took him along to a circus show at the Maidan.

It was Mathuramohon, who had helped Sri Ramakrishna to pursue various paths of Sadhana.

Hundreds of people visit the house during the Durga Puja.

Tourists both from the country and abroad visit Rashmoni's house on conducted tours during Durga Puja.