Awareness drive being held to showcase welfare schemes

kolkata: To commemorate the completion of 11 years of the Mamata Banerjee government, a month-long programme has been taken across the state to create public awareness about schemes undertaken by the state government.



The programmes which started from May 5 will continue till June. The three major thrust areas of the pro-people schemes are – 'Unnayaner Pathey 11 Bochor', Paray Samadhan and Duare Sarkar. Unnayaner Pathey 11 Bochor campaign is being organised in all districts from May 5 to May 20. Successful initiatives, schemes and achievements of the state government are being showcased in 631 static exhibition venues, including government schools and government offices, that people can visit easily. Through these exhibitions, people have been made aware of various schemes taken by the state government. To reach all sections of people LED vans and tableaux are moving in all districts to give information about various schemes like Swasthya Sathi, Lakshmir Bhandar, Krishak Bandhu, Student Credit Card among others. Different training and orientation programmes are being held in the districts targeting farmers, women, youths and children. Edutainment programmes through skits, street plays, dance and drama are also being held to create general awareness and social themes like prevention of child marriage, girl trafficking and misuse of mobile phones. Cultural shows are being held by the Lok Prasar artistes.During the month-long programmes, including blood donation camps, plantation drives are being held along with exhibition-cum-sale of products of the artisans of Self-Help Groups (SHG).

As of May 12, about 5136 camps under Paray Samadhan have been held and the number of registered visitors at these camps is 2,05,192. The total number of applications submitted will be around 21,636. The work orders for the projects will be issued from June 1 to 6.

Duare Sarkar which has received an overwhelming response from people will be held from May 21 to 31.