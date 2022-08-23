Awareness campaigns held in city to promote consumer rights

KOLKATA: Three street corner awareness campaigns were held by the state Consumer Affairs department to promote consumer rights in Central Kolkata on Monday.



The campaigns took place in front of Mahatma Gandhi metro station, Calcutta University and at Mohammad Ali Park.

The campaign's aim was to impart knowledge on consumer rights and the redressal process to local people and commuters. According to consumer welfare officer of Central Kolkata area S Adhikari, in August, he has been part of six such campaigns.

The Consumer Affairs department stated that such campaigns are held on a regular basis along with campaigns like tableau, puppet shows and folk songs. These campaigns increase in number during festivals, especially Durga Puja. During Puja, these initiatives are taken at most pandals.

In the street corner campaigns, makeshift kiosks are put up with pamphlets in three languages--Bengali, English and Hindi. These kiosks have an officer who announces the rights of the consumers and ways to exercise it. To attract people, there are either folk singers or magicians present.

The leaflets distributed at these kiosks aim in creating awareness of the precautionary measures while buying goods. "People approach the kiosk; take a leaflet after filling their name and number. Few of them ask questions on the things they need to be wary of as customers, others call any regional office with their query. The contact numbers are mentioned on the last page of the leaflet," a consumer welfare officer said.