Avoid public meetings, use digital platform for campaign: SEC appeals to all political parties

Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday appealed to all political parties to concentrate on campaigning through digital media platforms and social media and avoid large gatherings by holding public meetings and political rallies in connection with the forthcoming elections in the four municipal corporations.



Elections in the four municipalities namely — Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Asansol and Chandannagar is scheduled to be held on January 22 and counting on January 25.

A notification was issued by the commission on Saturday evening that stated clearly that action will be taken against political parties or candidates who will not abide by Covid guidelines during campaign.

The State Election Commission has s already said that only 250 people would be allowed in outdoor meetings. Earlier it was 500.

"I am also directed to state that in case parties/ candidates don't abide by the laid down COVID-I9 guidelines during campaign, necessary action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, etc. will be initiated immediately by the District Authorities and their permission for further campaigns, even if granted previously shall also be cancelled. District Municipal Election Officers (DMEOs) who happens to be the District Magistrates (DMs) have been directed to scrupulously ensure compliance of these guidelines by all concerned," read the notification.