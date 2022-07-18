Avoid bridge collapse during construction: 24 engineers to be trained

KOLKATA: About 24 engineers, predominantly from the state Public Works Department (PWD), will be joining a three-day residential training programme, on avoiding collapse of bridges at the time of construction, to be imparted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) starting from Monday. Indian Academy of Highways Engineers (IAHE) will be conducting the programme at City Centre II in Action Area IID at New Town.



Executive engineers from various divisions of the state PWD department and from West Bengal Highway Development Corporation will be attending the programme to be held from July 18 to 20. The subject matter of the training is "Avoidance of Pre-stressed Concrete Elevated Structures & Bridges during Construction." It is the 7th residential training programme for the engineers of various wings under the state as well as the Central government, who are involved in the construction of bridges or flyovers. However, it is being held for the first time in New Town, Kolkata.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI is collaborating with MoRTH for the programme. Chief General Manager (Technical) & Regional Officer NHAI, Kolkata, R.P Singh is responsible for making arrangements for lodging, boarding, local travel, site visits, booking of venue for the training programme. A total of 100 participants are expected to join. "Construction of bridges and flyovers is an integral part of infrastructure development for hassle free movement of transport and this is happening across the country and Bengal is no exception. So such training programmes are of utmost importance," an engineer in the state PWD department said.