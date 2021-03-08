Average per person income doubled in past 10 years: TMC

Kolkata: Derek O' Brien, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP shared a list of works that has been carried out to improve the living conditions of the common people in Bengal stating that the income of the average person had doubled.



Retorting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who questioned what Mamata Banerjee had done for common people in the past 10 years from the dais of Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday afternoon, Derek tweeted: "Here Sir, just 10 of the ways she has touched lives in Bengal, her state." "The average per person income has doubled from Rs 51, 543 in 2010 to Rs 1,09,491 in 2019. In the past 10 years, Bengal's GDP has grown from Rs 4.51 lakh crore to Rs 6.9 lakh crore. Agriculture and allied services grew by 305 per cent, industries by 60 per cent and service sector by 62 per cent. Bengal's budget tripled in the past 10 years, growing from Rs 84, 804 crore in 2011 to Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2020," he claimed.

"The agriculture and allied services budget increased by almost 5 times from Rs 2,274 crore in 2010-11 to Rs 10,648 crore in 2020- 21. The income of the farmers tripled from Rs 90,000 in 2011 to Rs 2.90 lakh now. Under the Krishak Bandhu scheme, Rs 2, 642 crore was spent in 2019 to provide assistance to 46.92 lakh farmers. In Bengal, 55.3 per cent of the total cultivable land is under assured irrigation. More than double of the Indian average of 20.4 per cent," he claimed.

The MP further cited that the budgetary allocations for education, sports, art and culture increased almost three times- from Rs 13, 872 crore in 2010-11 to Rs 37, 059 crore in 2020- 21. "Under Kanyashree more than 67. 29 lakh have been provided financial support to carry on with their education at a cost of Rs 9400 crore. Under Sabuj sathi, bicycles have been distributed among 84 lakh students while 92 lakhs have received uniforms and 13 lakh received mid day meals. In the past one decade, 30 new universities, 50 new colleges, 78 new industrial training institutes, 36 new polytechnics and 95, 378 class rooms have been created,"

he mentioned.

"In health care sector, the budget has gone up by three times from Rs 3442 crore in 2010 to Rs 11, 280 crore in 2020.In the past 10 years, the beds in state-run hospitals have increased to 85, 627 from 58, 647. During this period, the number of doctors has gone up to 15, 338 from 4800 while the number of nurses has reached 56, 589 from 37, 366. Under Swasthya Sathi scheme, 100 per cent population of Bengal is covered and each family will get health insurance benefits upto Rs 5 lakh," he added.

Free ration has been given to 10 crore people. Under Bangla Aabas Yojn, 33.7 lakh houses have been built while 82 .6 lakh toilets have been constructed.

The state government has constructed 1.18 lakh km new rural roads. Safe drinking water has been supplied to 2.25 crore rural populace. Massive employment generation has taken place in the past 10 years.

"The state government has looked after the SC and ST people. During the past one decade, 1.63 crore people have received jobs under the 100 days scheme and 249.3 crore mandays have been created. The number of factories has increased from 8322 in 2010 to 9534 in 2020," he claimed.