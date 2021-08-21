Average Covid positivity rate in state remains around 1.6 %

kolkata: At a time when the average Covid positivity rate in Bengal is remaining around 1.60 per cent, the positivity rate in the city has been fluctuating between 1.7 and 1.9 per cent over a span of one month. The figure in case of Darjeeling is as high as 3 percent, reveals data collected by the state Health department.



A comprehensive data was prepared by the department over a span of one month in two phases. In the first, data was collected and analysed over two weeks from July 19 till July 25 while second phase data collected and analysed over a period August 9-15. The data reflects various aspects including weekly positivity, active cases, deaths, recovery rate and the current Covid trend etc.

Data shows that the positivity rate in Kolkata remained at 1.6 percent between July 19-25. The figure went up to 1.9 percent between August 9-15. The positivity rate in Darjeeling has been around 3.3 percent during this period. During July 19-25, the rate in Darjeeling stood at 2.7 per cent. Infection in Darjeeling has been a cause of concern for the health department. Single-day Covid infection has slightly gone up on Friday as the figure reached 758 from what stood at 731 Thursday. Single-day Covid fatality dropped to 9 on Friday from 12 Thursday. Strict restrictions imposed by the state government have brought fruitful results. Infection rate in some districts are higher and it is the concern for health officials. Number of daily caseload remains much higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling.

According to the health bulletin on Friday, as many as 89 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 88. Darjeeling has seen 49 new cases, South 24-Parganas 86 and Hooghly 37. Coochbehar has reported 32 new cases, Howrah 39, Nadia 44.

Around 18,346 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The recovery rate remains at 98.19 per cent. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,41,747 out of which around 15,13,766 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far. As many as 767 people were discharged from different hospitals on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.07.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,65,86,454 Covid sample tests out of which around 47,262 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 1 Covid death on Friday while North 24-Parganas has seen 1, East Midnapore 1, Nadia 4, North Dinajpur 1 and Jalpaiguri 1.

Around 1,92,523 doses were administered across the state on Friday. Bengal has so far administered cumulatively 3,57,27,819 doses till Friday. On Thursday, around 2.9 lakh doses had been administered. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 96,00,685 doses have been administered so far.

Health department has so far addressed 21,12,104 general queries so far out of which 2,470 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,51,843 people so far out of which 1,300 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 502 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,16,619 till Friday.

Around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been still functional in the state out of 196 are run by the government. There are around 23,947 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,861 ICU/HDU beds.

Meanwhile, the total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 97 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 203.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 21 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.