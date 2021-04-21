Autopsy report states Sitalkuchi victims shot at back & chest from short distance

Kolkata: At a time when Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the death of four youths in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi was a 'cold-blooded murder', sources said the post mortem report of the deceased revealed that while one was shot at back from a distance of 10 meters while he was running away, another was shot in the chest from a short distance.



During the fourth phase of elections on April 10, four persons — Chhalmu Mia (23), Nameed Mia (20), Amzad Hossain (28) and Jobed Ali (20) — were killed in CISF firing outside booth number 5/126 at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district. CISF had claimed that the firing was done for self defense.

Earlier, the Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar district claimed that the firing was done as a mob of around 350 to 400 people tried snatching the firearms of the CISF jawans.

Sources claimed that as per the autopsy report one of the victims had suffered head injuries and was hit with butt of a rifle. The third youth was shot in the chest from a short distance.

"The security personnel didn't resort to lathicharge or hurling of tear gas shells. It is surprising that they fired bullets directly. Moreover, the deceased weren't shot below the waist. Why?" a TMC leader asked. Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tweeted: "COLD BLOODED MURDER. Post mortem reports of persons killed by central forces reveal: One shot while he was running away, shot in back from 10 metres. Second had head injuries, hit with butt of a rifle. Third was shot in chest also from close quarters. #BengalElection2021."

Earlier, a video showing no heavy gathering at the time of firing had gone viral.