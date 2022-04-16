Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machine installed at Kavi Nazrul Station

KOLKATA: Ensuring better passenger service, the Kolkata Metro Railway installed a new Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machine (ASCRM) at Kavi Nazrul Station on the occasion of Bangla Nababarsha.



"Today on Poila Baishakh, Metro Railway also offered a new gift to its commuters. A new ASCRM has been installed at Kavi Nazrul Station. Metro users will be able to purchase tokens, Smart Cards from this machine. They will also be able to recharge their Smart Cards with the help of this machine," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that Kolkata Metro Railway authority has also commissioned two escalators one each at Shovabzar -Sutanuti and Girish Park Metro Stations on Poila Boisakh day (April 15, 2022) replacing the two old ones.

The state of the art heavy duty escalators are complete in all safety features and comply with International Standard. These escalators have been provided with energy efficient VVVF (variable voltage variable frequency) drive which reduces energy consumption by 50 percent. Moreover these escalators stop or move slowly during idle time. Aged persons and children will find it convenient to ride on these heavy-duty escalators as more flat steps added to top and bottom.