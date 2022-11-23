Auto drivers on strike, commuters in trouble

KOLKATA: Commuters faced a harrowing time due to a wildcat strike launched by the auto rickshaw drivers on Ultadanga – Baguiati route on Tuesday.



Around four hundred and twenty three autorickshaws ply on this route.

The autorickshaw drivers alleged that many autos were plying on this route without permission.

They demanded stern action against the violators. Some days ago, the autorickshaw drivers on this route had called a strike to protest against the alleged police harassment.

The autorickshaw drivers staged a demonstration at Baguiati.

The commuters alleged that taking advantage of the situation some auto drivers were charging exorbitantly.

The auto drivers said the strike would continue till the illegal autos were not removed from the route.