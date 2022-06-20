Auto driver arrested for snatching bags
kolkata: A youth was arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly snatching bags from elderly people in Titagarh, Khardah and Belghoria areas.
According to police, on May 31, a man identified as Amiya Singha of Belghoria lodged a complaint alleging that an unknown auto driver took away money from his father Amarendra Kumar Singh on the pretext of helping him and drop him at his residence. Finally, the accused auto driver had fled with the bag containing money after dropping Amarendra.
Ajay Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Belghoria division of Barrackpore City Police said that during investigation police checked the surveillance camera footage and tracked the auto. Through its registration number cops got the details of accused auto driver Susobhon Dasgupta of Noapara in Baranagar, he was not found at his home. Finally on Sunday night, Dasgupta was nabbed by the cops from Belghoria area.Prasad said: "So far we came to know that the accused had committed such crimes earlier and gained a good amount of money.""He mainly used to operate in the Belghoria, Khardah and Titagarh area. We are trying to ascertain how many cases are there against him and whether he is involved in any other crime or not," he added.
