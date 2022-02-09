'Authorities asked to repair Basanti Highway'

kolkata: A day after a traffic sergeant died in a road mishap at Basanti Highway, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Goyal, on Tuesday said the concerned authority had been asked to take up the repair work of the highway to reduce probability of accidents.



Goyal on Tuesday attended the guard of honour ceremony of the deceased traffic sergeant, Sashi Bhusan Minj (32) of Tiljala traffic guard.

On Tuesday, a forensic team visited the accident spot to ascertain the cause of the accident. After inquiring at the accident spot, the forensic experts visited the Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) police station where the motorcycle, riding which Minj was performing the patrolling duty, was parked. The experts had checked the damages caused to the motorcycle and also examined the helmet he was wearing. Sources informed that Minj had suffered internal injuries due to which bleeding took place inside his head.

On Monday around 3:30 pm, Minj was found lying beside the Basanti Highway near the gate of Kolkata Leather Complex. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Local people told the cops that while riding the motorcycle, he lost control after the motorcycle's front wheel fell into a deep pothole.

It was alleged that Basanti Highway had not been repaired for quite a long time due to which several potholes had developed. Often, accidents take place due to the potholes.