Author of 'Teesta Parer Britanto' passes away at 84

Kolkata: Noted litterateur Debesh Roy died at the age of 84 in a city nursing home on Thursday night. He is survived by his son and his wife, a Rabindrasangeet exponent Kakoli Roy died in 2017.



Roy was suffering from age-related ailments and was admitted to the nursing home with respiratory distress. He suffered a massive heart attack and died on Thursday late evening. His mortal remains were cremated at Ratanbabu Ghat on Friday.

The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the veteran Bengali writer Debesh Roy describing him as one who broke set patterns in fiction writing.

In a statement, Banerjee expressed her grief over the death of Roy on Thursday night and said the void after his demise will never be filled. "He brought out the life story of a dalit leader in Borishaler Jogen Mondal in epic form," Banerjee said in her message.

Born in Pabna now in Bangladesh, Roy had travelled extensively in north Bengal. He got Sahitya Akademi award for 'Teesta Parer Britanto'. His other memorable works include 'Borisaler Jogen Mondal', 'Jajati', 'Manush Khun Kore Keno', 'Somoy Asomyer Britwanto', 'Logon Gandhar' etc.

The CM also expressed grief over the death of Padma Bhushan recipient, eminent writer and Bangladesh's National Professor Anisuzzaman at Dhaka on Thursday.

Anusuzzaman was the recipient of honours like Padmabhusan, Ananda Puraskar and Jagattarini medal by Calcutta University among many other laurels, Banerjee said and offered her condolences to his family and countless followers across borders. She also dwelt on Anusuzzaman's role in the 1971 liberation war and the battle for mother tongue in Bangladesh.