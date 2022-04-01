Australia to take part in minerals expo in city

KOLKATA: To further strengthen two-way trade and economic links, Australia will be participating at the 9th edition of the International Mining, Equipment, Minerals, and Metals Exhibition 2022 (IME), scheduled to take place in Kolkata from 4 – 7 April .



There will be an exclusive Australia pavilion at the exhibition and a 20+ member Australian delegation representing the Australian Mining Industry and Senior Australian Government officials will participate at IME 2022.

Speaking about Australia's participation at IME 2022, Tim White, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, said: "The Australian Pavilion at the IME 2022 exhibition showcases Australia's mining capabilities and expertise to the Indian mining industry."

"Australia is a global leader in mining exploration, extraction, technologies and environmentally sustainable mining practices," he added.

"Australia has an important role to play in supporting India to enhance productivity and efficiency in its mining sector," he explained.

"There are major opportunities for Indian entities to invest in Australian critical minerals assets in support of stable and resilient supply chains," he added.