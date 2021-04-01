Audio clip of Sisir Adikari seeking help for son Suvendu from TMC leader goes viral

Nandigram: A day ahead of the high-voltage election in Nandigram, turncoat BJP leader Sisir Adhikari's telephonic conversation urging a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader to help get votes in favour of his son Suvendu Adhikari has gone viral.



The audio clip of the telephonic conversation of Sisir Adhikari, who recently joined BJP leaving Trinamool Congress following his son's footstep, revealed that he had called up the Trinamool Congress president of Amdabad II Kaizar Sheikh.

He was heard, in the audio clip, saying: "Kaizar this is Sisir this side. My son is contesting the election. So I thought of calling you up. Ask my daughter-in-law (Kaizar's wife) to bless him. You all keep an watch, if possible."

He also told the Trinamool Congress leader that Adhikari family is always with him and his "name is in their list".

In reply, the TMC leader asked about Sisir Adhikari's health condition at present. After responding to his question saying that he is doing well, Sisir tried to continue with his talks. But Kaizar informed him that he was a bit busy and would talk to him later.

Later, Kaizar said that there is no question of getting swayed away after getting the phone call from Sisir Adhikari as he is a true lieutenant of Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee

"I will not respond to the calls of gaddars, who left the party after making a huge amount of money. I am a true liutenant of Mamata Banerjee and would continue to be the same," he said.

Sources said that Sisir Adhikari stated to his close ones that he had called him as he considers Kaizar to be his brother.

It needs a mention that a few days ago an audio tape of BJP leader Mukul Roy speaking to Sisir Bajoria over phone was leaked. In the clip Roy was heard directing Bajoria to take step to urge the Election Commission to allow anyone to be polling agent in any constituency in the state.