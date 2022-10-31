Auction of Saradha Group immovable assets: Deadline for bids extended

KOLKATA: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) extended the last date of submission of bids for the auction of immovable properties of Saradha Group of Companies and the e-auction to November 3 and November 9, respectively.



The SEBI had issued a sale-cum-e-auction notice on September 30 for sale of immovable properties of the Saradha Group of Companies and its directors. They had set the last date of submission of the EMD and date of e-auction on October 28 and November 1.

However, considering the interests of bidders, who expressed for more time to submit EMD due to festive season and intervening bank holidays during the period of auction, SEBI decided on extending the dates.

The regulator will auction 69 properties of Saradha Group of Companies for a reserve price of Rs 30 crore.