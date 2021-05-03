Attempts to woo Matuas fail, BJP trails in N 24-Parganas

KOLKATA: BJP's hopes of making a dent in the vote bank of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) were dashed in North 24-Parganas, with the ruling party winning and leading in 28 seats out of total 33.



BJP crumbled because people of North 24-Parganas thwarted their negative campaigns, attempting to polarise votes along the religious lines. Its strategic attempt to win over the Matua votes through propaganda brought no favourable result for them. People on the other hand chose the ruling party solely because of the development schemes carried out and undertaken by the government, opined political analysts.

People in North 24-Parganas like other districts reaped the benefits of unique schemes of the government like Swasthya Sathi, Khadya Sathi, Kanyashree and many others. "BJP's high voltage communally surcharged campaign has been rejected by the people in the district. Canards spread against Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee did not go down well with the people and they decided to help Trinamool Congress to retain power," said Narayan Goswami, Trinamool Congress candidate from Ashokenagar who was leading by 23,068 votes till the last report came in.

BJP has been leading in Bhatpara Assembly constituency, Bongaon Uttar, Bongaon Dakshin, Bagda and Gaighata. Trinamool Congress candidates have won and were also leading in a total of 28 seats.

Trinamool Congress heavy weight candidate Jyotipriya Mullick who won from Habra said: "We have shown our electoral power to the BJP. They must remember the lesson they got."

Talking about his opponent BJP's Rahul Sinha, Mullick said: "When he will again fight an election for the 12th time, people of Habra would campaign to defeat him again. I also pray that Rahul and his family stay well. I have become an

MLA for the third time and will work for 25 years as a public representative," Mullick further added.

TMC star candidate actor Chiranjeet Chakraborty, who won from Barasat, said: "Trinamool Congress led government's social schemes brought in sea of changes in the lives of people irrespective of their caste, creed and religions. Having failed to make any impression in the minds of the people, the BJP always did a negative campaign and destroyed the communal harmony of these places. BJP was always on back foot."