Attempts to create unrest in the Hills will not be tolerated: Anit Thapa

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), while addressing a rally stated that his party will not tolerate any attempts of creating unrest in the Hills. On the other hand, Bimal Gurung has maintained that the youth front of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha will launch a relay hunger strike at the Chowrasta protesting against the GTA election. This will be followed by a fast unto death by Gurung.



Talking to the media on Sunday, Gurung threatened that the Gorkha Janmukti Yuva Morcha will launch a relay hunger strike from May 16. "After this, I will sit in a token relay hunger strike for two days. This will be followed by a fast unto death by me. We have applied for permission to hold the hunger strike at Chowrasta," added Gurung.

However, Nomen Rai, GJM youth leader, claimed that as Monday is a holiday hence it would not be possible to get permission from the municipality for Chowrasta. "We expect to get it on Tuesday and hence, the relay hunger strike will probably commence from Wednesday," announced Rai.

BGPM on Sunday held a rally in Pokhriabong followed by a public meeting. Though the GTA election has not been announced yet, the rally took on the colours of an election campaign. "Attempts are being made to create unrest in the Hills again. We will not tolerate this. Everybody in the Hills knows and supports the demand of Gorkhaland. If seminars and hunger strikes need to be done, they should be done in Delhi. 'Andolan' has become a fashion in the Hills. A state cannot create another state. So, the matter has to be taken to Delhi. We will not allow businessmen, tea garden workers, hoteliers, taxi drivers and operators to suffer anymore owing to any future unrest," stated Thapa, addressing the rally in Pokhriabong.

He stated that the BGPM's agenda for the GTA elections will be employment and development. "If voted to power in the GTA we will regularise all voluntary teachers of secondary, HS and primary schools within two months. We will also start recruitment in various departments in the GTA," stated Thapa. There are more than 5,000 vacancies in the GTA.

"Many say that you should not vote for BGPM as we have an understanding with the Bengal government. Education, health, roads, land rights — everything is under the state government. Confrontations will get us nothing. How can we mitigate our problems if we don't work with the government," questioned Thapa.