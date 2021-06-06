Attempts on to malign TMC's image, says Dev on 'boycott' of BJP men row

KOLKATA: Claiming that none of their workers were involved in the incident of putting up posters at Keshpur in West Midnapore urging to boycott supporters of BJP, Trinamool Congress on Saturday stated that it was a desperate attempt to defame the state's ruling party.



As per reports, posters attributed to 'Mahisda Sarbo Bharatiya Trinamool Congress' bearing the names of some local BJP workers had surfaced in Keshpur. It had been alleged that the posters bore the appeal to ostracise the named BJP workers.

Actor Dev, who is the local TMC MP, has clearly stated on social media that he himself spoke to his party workers in Keshpur who have also confirmed that such a notice was never been issued "by any TMC party office or members".

"No matter which party, as a Human I will never support such spread of hatred. When I took my oath, I had vowed to stand by my people, not ONLY the people who had voted for me…but for EVERYBODY. Please don't unnecessarily try to malign the Party name. We are going through difficult times, let's not make it more difficult. Let Unity, Love and Peace prevail," read a message posted by the TMC MP on his official Facebook account.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted in this connection stating: "This is shocking. Would urge CM @MamataOfficial to see that ALL citizens in West Bengal are protected and not ostracised or denied the basics. Otherwise, a true shame."

While reacting to the incident, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mentioned about 40 lakh migrant labourers from Bengal were working in BJP-ruled states. Condemning Suvendu's statement, the state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said: "Everyone is safe in Bengal. But it is shameful to threat the people of Bengal who are staying outside. The poster issue is nothing but a deliberate attempt to malign Trinamool Congress."